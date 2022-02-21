We are having a dickens of a time “acting our age.”
Every day there’s a new challenge, and while I don’t feel like a “senior,” some days it’s hard to ignore.
For example, as I get ready for the day, I hardly notice those wrinkles in the mirror. Maybe that’s because I’m a couple of feet away from it; at that distance, those wrinkles seem to just vanish. When I’m caught in a photo, however, those wrinkles are cavernous, captured in time, and I wonder, “Who on earth is that, why do they look old and what are they doing in my kitchen?”
We also find that we need more lights on in the house to see - no more romantically dimmed lamps for us. Nor can we open jar lids without our handy-dandy gripper plastic. I label leftovers in the fridge with expiration dates, so I don’t make an unsuspecting someone sick. I’ll even use the stove timer or the alarm on my phone as a reminder to take the chicken from the freezer to thaw. Naturally, though, I hear the noise and think, “Now why is the timer buzzing?”
Visitors are sure to notice that we have a lot more grab bars and handles than we used to – most of them, “just in case.” Husband Carl is relegated to his power chair, so he’s not likely to fall. I, on the other hand, use a cane now and then. There is a safety factor, but it’s more about vanity. Let’s face it: Epic falls are simply not a good look for anyone.
I’ve always considered myself to be “fashion-forward,” as the cliché goes. I pay attention to the latest styles and try to be trendy without looking ridiculous. But these days, that’s become harder and harder. I simply can’t wear jeans with holes or oversized bomber jackets – I just can’t.
Driving at night is another senior moment that takes some doing; it’s harder and harder to see the varmints lurking along the road. Then, when a driver approaches with the new-fangled, high-powered headlights, I’m literally blinded. I now know why seniors hit the local eatery so darned early: Who wants to drive after dark?
Finally, those darned aches and pains are downright aggravating. Arthritis leaves behind painful hands and knotted fingers. Knees are wobbly, and a trip down the driveway to the mailbox is best left for a day when I’m driving.
Yes, we’ve become the folks whom others are supposed to look out for. “Check on your seniors during a cold snap.” “Be wary of potential scams that target unsuspecting seniors.” “Survey your home for trip hazards.”
As I said, it’s tough acting our age. Plus, when you’re 70-somethings (well, me almost), the jokes and puns fly:
• The older I get, the earlier it gets late.
• When I say, “The other day,” I could mean any time between yesterday and 15 years ago.
• I had my patience tested. I’m negative.
• I finally got eight hours of sleep. It took me three days, but whatever.
• I run like the winded.
Naturally, I’m thankful to be alive and kicking – well, maybe not kicking, per se. I do think my mother-in-law’s favorite saying is apropos: If I’d known I was going to live this long, I’d have taken better care of myself.
