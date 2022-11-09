To the editor:
I write these thoughts on election day. I think about how privileged we are, even through all the challenges of the past 240-plus years.
To see and hear the crescendo of vitriol, lies and violence that seem to permeate the political arena, and now most arenas, are disheartening after all that has come before. The very concept that set America as the standard bearer for governance is under attack (and will be sullied more after today’s ballots are cast/counted), and the sheer apathy of so many to the takeover of our basic voting right is jaw dropping.
Armed intimidation at ballot boxes? Intimidation of any kind? Who would’ve thunk it? Who would’ve thought any of us would sit back and say “tsk” but not see it as the watershed moment that will define the future?
I don’t understand the constant stoking of hatred. I don’t understand the constant whining. I don’t understand the outright lies. I don’t understand how so many follows suit, especially since historical events show us the only possible outcome. The human species – so incongruent – we do ourselves the most harm.
P.T. Barnum so understood the human psyche, that fear was the greatest sales tool. Suckers are born every moment when they chose to believe the fear, whether real or not. Other salespeople followed suit. If you make a group fear and hate, you can put them in the palm of your hand, albeit temporarily. But, oh, the damage that can be done – temporarily. In so many historical instances, temporarily was all it took to demolish a way of life.
The American experiment will be forever altered today. Some will embrace that; others will recognize the terror to come. Temporarily, everyone will wonder, “what now”?
(s) jeanette sekan
Cody
