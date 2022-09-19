“I told my physical therapist that I broke my arm in two places … He told me to stop going to those places.”
Ha, ha. In my case, I broke both arms, and I’m not sure I can really avoid “that place.” After all, the scene of my latest fall was my kitchen.
Since this time last year, I’ve written several times about my apparent propensity for falling every now and then. Specifically, I shared about my epic falls like the one where I fell off the porch or the tumble from the kitchen stool – part of something like a total of 11 falls in the last 18 months.
Now, I can add another fall into the “epic” category.
Because of my sketchy sashay or my goofy gait, I’ve had multiple tests, rehab and doctor appointments. While there seems to be an as yet undiagnosed physical problem with the falls (other than clumsiness), it’s clear that there might also be a mental one: I have a definite case of the “fear factor.” The more I had the occasional fall, the more fearful I became that another one wasn’t far away.
And I was right.
This spring, I told the story of yet another fall at home that dislocated my right shoulder on March 1 – complete with an ambulance ride to the ER. After that, I did a few weeks of rehab therapy, but there were still issues. More tests indicated that what I really needed was a shoulder replacement. So, this particular caper that began on March 1 was to conclude with surgery on June 29 along with followup rehab.
Afterward, I was careful to follow the doctor’s instructions to avoid weight-bearing and to get rehab therapy for six weeks following surgery to really give my new shoulder a good headstart in healing. I was literally three days away from that six weeks mark and the follow up appointment …when I fell again.
Yes, on Aug. 13, I somehow executed a “face plant” on my kitchen floor, landing first on my right shoulder with the brand, spanking-new joint replacement, breaking my arm just below the implant! In what I can only describe as a barrel roll, I next smashed my face into the floor, broke my glasses, and ended up with a black and blue face. Finally, I’d rolled with enough force to my left side that I broke that arm too.
Once again, I had an ambulance ride courtesy Cody Regional Health ER department who sedated me enough to make the trip. Eventually, those same nice ambulance folks transported me to Billings for surgery and rehab.
For the last four weeks, I’ve been in a rehab facility trying to regain strength in my painful arms which prevent me from a lot of typing (hence, no column for awhile!). This column is my first foray into voice-to-text dictation which has gone rather well.
I am also doing a fair amount of assisted walking and balance exercise to understand why I fell in the first place. I look forward to making considerable progress with that; I’m not inclined to repeat these shenanigans anytime soon.
