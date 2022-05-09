“Everyone should wear nametags,” wrote Shannon Palus in a Feb. 6, 2019, article for Slate.com. “You’d never have to worry about misidentifying a co-worker or blanking on a neighbor’s moniker.”
Later, Palus suggests that when we wear nametags, an initial introduction is off the table, and “we’d be left with more space to pay attention to one another in more interesting ways ... there are a thousand more interesting things to wonder about a person than ‘Oh crap, what am I supposed to call them?’”
Even though we’re in an age where privacy is a close-held principle, I like where Palus is going with this.
Poet Henry David Thoreau (1817 – 1862) put it this way, “A name pronounced is the recognition of the individual to whom it belongs. He who can pronounce my name aright, he can call me, and is entitled to my love and service.”
If we wore nametags, we’re already many steps down that road.
On a practical note, I’ve never liked peel-and-stick nametags. After an hour or two, the edges begin to curl. That’s when a nice plastic badge is in order. My name should be printed large enough so that others aren’t forced to be two inches from me to read it.
Neither am I a fan of the nametags with pins, which tend to put holes in my clothes. The clip-on style is slightly better but what I really like are those with chains, cords or lanyards, which don’t damage my clothes at all. They’re great as long as I don’t have to go out in a Cody-like zephyr. Then my nametag flies perilously close to my face and gets tangled in my hair. It’s quite distracting to an otherwise interesting conversation.
I think if one were to wear a nametag all the time, it would have to be a quite handsome accessory – something I’d be downright proud to wear and that others would clamor to get for themselves. “Think of the accessorizing possibilities,” Palus writes. “Everyone could have a little nametag drawer, right next to underwear and socks. Flowery script for days when you feel fancy, basic Helvetica for no-nonsense impressions.”
There is a snag to nametags, however: The Responsibility Factor. Once everyone knows my name, I can be blamed by name. If all an individual can remember about me is that “goofy redhead,” well – it’s possible that a half dozen other ladies at my workplace could fit the bill. None of us could be chastised specifically by name. Without a nametag, we could remain completely anonymous.
Nametags also let others know we belong. For instance, years ago I visited my brother a time or two when he was stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque—but not without a colorful ID badge. My brother called it a “shoot if found alone” badge. I was a marked woman, and needless to say, I didn’t stray too far from him. Where I used to work, our nametags allowed outsiders to readily identify us as “belong-ers” and feel free to ask questions.
I doubt nametags-for-all is set to become the next fashion must-have. Still, “Names are the sweetest and most important sound in any language,” self-improvement guru Dale Carnegie (1888 – 1955) wrote.
Surely it couldn’t hurt to display them.
