To the editor:
I know you will never read this. I know you really don’t care. But I ask a simple plea, from one soul to another, please, Mr. Putin, stop.
What great wrong have these people done to you? You reign over a vast land already. What does this bloodshed gain you?
Have you not a single cell of mercy in your body? How can I appeal to whatever shred of humanity that you may possess? What hatred so overwhelms and controls you that forces you to be so cruel?
Please, Mr. Putin, end this carnage and insanity, if for no other reason than for your own sake. From one humble Wyoming soul, please.
(s) donna schuette
Powell
