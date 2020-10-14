To the editor:
People should not be misrepresenting public health officials.
Reading your article entitled “COVID-19 update: Cody Schools report just 1 student with positive case,” I was awestruck by some of the digital edition comments claiming the head of Park County Public Health Department, Dr. Aaron Billin, said masks were ineffective. This person claims their name is Jim Jones and they were personally told not to wear a mask by Billin. The same person has made this claim multiple times in this paper’s digital edition as well as saying masks cause certain breathing problems, which they have been absolutely proven to not do.
There was a public forum three weeks earlier and reported by this paper directly quoting Billin touting the efficacy of mask wearing. Billin said in that article that they were in fact effective at stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Personally, I’m going to listen to doctors.
I think it is irresponsible to allow people to write in claiming that a public health official said the exact opposite of what they said.
Nationally, this is made even worse when respected physicians like Dr. Anthony Fauci say one thing in a press conference and then Trump says the exact opposite minutes or hours later; then for some unknown motive a whole denomination of people spend their days pounding their keyboards defending his statements, finding evidence from extremist websites and then going on the internet, including the Enterprise, to defend Trump’s ridiculous behavior.
Before Trump I didn’t realize Americans were like this. Why would people deliberately spread harmful misinformation to your neighbors to save face for some sociopath?
This whole Trump/conservative thing is looking like a cult. I’m afraid for America after these last three years.
(s) Justin Smith
Cody
