For those newlyweds out there, I have a question: Are you Christmas-compatible?
And you new parents: Have you aligned your Santa strategies?
The holidays are a perfect time to share some thoughts about Christmas traditions and how they differ from family to family. While I’ve tackled the subject before, I know there’s a brand-new crop of rookie newlyweds and parents navigating distinctively different holiday traditions than their significant others – and those differences can be downright puzzling.
For example, during the holidays, food takes center stage in many households. For some families, Christmas isn’t Christmas without the requisite number of frosted cookies, fudge and crispy nut brittle. If, for whatever reason, a particular goodie is missing, family members are quick to ask, “Aren’t we having any fudge this year?”
Then, the actual holiday dinner can cause more than a few cases of heartburn — even before everyone sits down at the table. Will it be ham or turkey or prime rib on the meat platter? Does the stuffing have giblets or not? Is the cranberry sauce jellied or the chunky variety? Then there’s the biggest mealtime question of all: Will we have green bean casserole?
One of the biggest questions is where to celebrate Christmas. Our place? In-laws? Grandparents? An impartial site? In some families, this leads to cases of stomach upset, chewed-off fingernails and more than a dozen headaches. For most who have this problem, it’s as simple as taking turns from year to year. For others, it always seems to be a battle.
What about opening presents? Some folks open presents on Christmas Eve, while others are strictly Christmas morning types. When I was growing up, it always seemed that Dad had to work on Christmas Day. It became a matter of convenience that we opened gifts on Christmas Eve, but I recognize that others are very firm that gifts are meant for Christmas morning.
Once we had kids of our own, we continued opening gifts on Christmas Eve —mostly so that we wouldn’t have to get up at the crack of dawn on Christmas morning. (Yes, self-serving, I’ll admit.) However, this plan can wreak havoc on those who have the Santa Claus factor. An elaborate discussion as to why Santa brought presents earlier than Christmas morning is always tricky.
In fact, the whole Old Saint Nick idea is likely to be different from family to family. One trip downtown is sure to find more than one Santa on the scene, so it takes a mastermind to craft some explanation of how that’s even possible.
Early on, we decided “not do Santa” at our house. First was the problem of multiple Santas. Then, as a friend used to say, “I’ll be darned if some man in a red suit is going to get credit for my hard-earned money!” Plus, we always knew there would be some kid who’d “spill the beans” about Santa not being real. We didn’t want our children to be torn about whom to believe: a classmate or good ol’ mom and dad.
So newlyweds and new parents, take note. The holidays can be rife with strife if you’re not prepared. Keep in mind “the reason for the season,” and those differences are bound to become less and less important.
Merry Christmas!
