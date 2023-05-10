To the editor:
Back in 2007 our property tax jumped by 43% and this year another 26%, even though there have been no changes in this property in all those years.
Out-of-state home buyer purchases, plus a horrendous increase in the current rate of inflation, continue to plague us.
These disastrous increases have dire effect on two groups of taxpayers – seniors and disabled veterans – especially those at or below poverty levels and those on fixed or semi-fixed incomes.
A change by our legislators in current laws is way overdue. Rep. Rodriguez-Williams has some good, new ideas, but she isn’t getting nearly enough support from her colleagues.
Here is another approach I suggested in 2007 which still would work. Not only does it provide current relief, but actually solves the future problem of property assessments escalating at unexpected and unreasonable rates.
If a Wyoming citizen described above exceeds 65 on or before 2023, or any year thereafter, their home would be given a base assessment at that time. From that point on this base would be adjusted every year to reflect the lower of the previous year’s base or that year’s base, plus a reasonable 3% inflation rate.
Further, after the property is sold or the individual dies, their property would be assessed at the current fair market value. The new owner from that point on would pay the tax based on the current assessment calculation until they reach 65 or become disabled, at which time they would be taxed based on the new base assessment limitations above.
This approach does not freeze property assessments, but does limit increases to a reasonable rate of inflation. Revenues to the county would increase at the rate of inflation on property held by those described above until their property changes hands.
(s) Fritz Wasmuth
Cody
