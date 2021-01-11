To the editor:
After attending more funerals than I’m comfortable with in the last few months, I’d like to recognize the people in the Cody Police Department and/or the Park County Sheriff’s Department for providing traffic control and escorts for funeral processions.
We tend to take this service for granted as “just part of their job,” but it is a perfect example of the many services these people provide for our community for which they get very little recognition.
In these times when it seems popular to vilify the men and women who wear a badge, my family and I want to take a moment to thank them for this service and the many services they provide to our community for which they get little credit. It is also gratifying to see that there are still people who respect a funeral procession as it passes by.
(s) alan shotts
Cody
