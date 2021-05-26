We see the headlines occasionally – folks mauled by vicious animals resulting in death, or sometimes even worse.
I recall several years ago where 65-year-old homeless man Ronald Poppo had his face “mostly chewed off” before police fatally shot “Rudy.”
This wasn’t another “man bites dog” story; Rudy wasn’t an adorable pet chimp, but a 31-year-old man. Callers to 911 reported two men fighting, but failed to mention Ronald Poppo’s face was being chewed up like a pizza at 3 a.m. by a freak hopped up on God knows what.
Poppo was hospitalized with a face only a mother could love and first responders took a lot of heat for being slow to arrive. One has to conclude if they’d have been more expeditious in responding, they might have saved face.
This wasn’t an isolated incident, as there had been an alarming trend toward human consumption by fellow humans. Everyone and his brother seemed to be eating a friend or family member. I remember a time when deranged killers would simply shoot, stab or garrote others, but these days they’ll munch on their victims without so much as a breath mint afterwards.
One example of modern-day cannibalism might simply be an aberration, but the evidence mounts. On the same day as the face brunch, a college student suspected of killing and eating parts of a man staying at his home had ranted about “mass human sacrifices” on Facebook. Or should I say “Facebelch.”
The article stated, “Authorities say Alex Kinyua admitted using a knife to kill and carve up Kujoe Bonsafo Agyei-Kodei (known as “Skippy” to friends), before eating his heart and parts of his brain.”
I too always reach for the Thanksgiving giblets after my prized drumstick, (first and foremost, I’m a leg man), but somehow it seems different with a human carcass.
On an unrelated, yet eerily similar note, there was this headline in the same edition: “Plague confirmed in man bitten by stray cat.” Again, “Man Bites Cat” would be more interesting, but hold on. Further review by a well-read individual like myself revealed, “Health officials have confirmed that an Oregon man has the plague after he was bitten while trying to take a dead rodent from the mouth of a stray cat.”
I wish I were making this up, since I have aspirations of becoming a compulsive liar, but I’m not. The article continues: “The unidentified Pineville, Ore., man was in critical condition Friday. He is suffering from a blood-borne version of the disease that wiped out at least one-third of Europe in the 14th-century.”
My question isn’t why this bubonic plague hasn’t been eradicated over seven centuries, but, “What in the Sam Hill would possess a man to try and rescue an already dead mouse he’s never met from the mouth of a cat he doesn’t even know? Whatdamuddah?!!
This all fits in with my gripe about so many these days who never pick up a newspaper. If they pulled their heads out of the sand, maybe they’d learn from the mistakes of others. Is even one dead rodent worth the life of a man with no face? Think about it.
