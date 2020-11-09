To the editor:
I would like to respond to the letter written by Ruby Roberta Ross in the Oct. 20 Enterprise Letters to the Editor.
I do believe that Leslie Maslak’s letter spoke truth; the family is the building block of society and civilization. There has been a breakdown of the family for many years and I believe that the absence of the father is showing itself in the dysfunction and breakdown of our country today.
Of course there will be children who fall through the cracks – unwanted, abused and fostered basically because the family is in tatters. I was raised by a single mother and never knew home life with a dad or siblings. I was definitely adrift, lived in a boarding house, having a mom who worked days and nights, leaving me unattended and unsupervised.
I was shipped off to any relative who would take me at every opportunity. I learned at an early age to be resilient and how to stand up for myself. I am stronger because of it. That being said, we are talking about our aborted children.
Apparently, Ms. Ross believes that aborted babies are being spared such an unfortunate and tragic life. Dogs and cats at the shelter have a better opportunity to live their life with a family than our own aborted children who are the victims of the most horrible treatment known to man, death by dismemberment. I would rather live my life as an unwanted child than be killed and have no life at all. Many unwanted children grow up to be unusual people, compassionate and making a contribution to society that is powerful.
Abortion also scars the mother who suffers her own torment, shame and guilt for life. It isn’t easy to raise children, granted, but I wish that every family that has room for a child would open their arms and receive them. Children are precious and a blessing. If they are a burden, it is not the child’s fault, but the adults who are to blame. Put the blame at their feet, that is where the problem begins and ends.
Leslie is right; Ruth Bader Ginsburg was, in fact, instrumental in facilitating of the breakdown of society. Justice Ginsberg was a strong advocate of the so-called reproductive and abortion rights which has ushered in this Culture of Death which disrespects life. Sixty million innocent unborn babies in the United States alone since 1973 have had their lives ended at the hands of those who should protect them – their own mother. The babies are innocent. God help us.
(s) carol armstrong
Cody
