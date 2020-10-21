To the editor:
I want to let our community know that we have a great candidate running for West Park Hospital District Trustee At-Large.
In my opinion, Glenn Nielson is the person for the job. I have known of Glenn his entire life, as we both grew up here is Cody, however, I have really gotten to know Glenn better while serving on the Cody City Council together for two years.
When I first joined council, I suspected that we would not agree on much as I viewed Glenn to be very conservative and I wondered how he would react to strong female opinions. My assumptions could not have been further from the truth (I didn’t realize he has seven sisters!).
Glenn has been a great asset to our city on council and I believe he will make a strong hospital trustee. Glenn is intelligent, thoughtful, polite and listens to all sides of an issue before deciding. I strongly encourage you to research the candidates running for the hospital board before you go to the polls.
As our county’s largest employer trustees of the hospital board can make a difference in all our lives. Vote Glenn Nielson on Nov. 3.
(s) heidi rasmussen
Cody
