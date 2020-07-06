To the editor:
The First Amendment protects freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of press, the right to peaceably assemble and the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
The First Amendment guarantees that individuals and groups are free to read, write, speak, worship and present petitions without fear of governmental restriction or retribution.
The First Amendment has nothing to do with public health.
The mask issue and the freedom of speech issues have become confused. Some believe that wearing a mask interferes with First Amendment rights. That’s silly.
Some remind us that our president does not wear a mask in public.
Our president is and should be the most protected individual in the United States. The health of our president is protected by others. It is not necessary for the president to wear a mask to be safe or to protect others. If he views wearing a mask as “non-presidential,” this behavior does not put him (or others) at risk.
Obviously, just because President Trump does not wear a mask in public does not mean we should not. You and I do not enjoy the same protections as our president. However, this protection is provided to us when others choose to wear a mask.
It is no surprise that we have a peak in COVID-19 cases in Park County. We have invited people from around the world to gather in crowds without restrictions. As our guests, we have not asked our tourists to socially distance or to wear masks.
But, those of us who live here need to be more careful for each other’s sake.
Protect yourself. Defend others. It’s not a political issue, it’s public health. Wear a mask. If you have a political statement to make, write it on the mask.
(s) Pamela Clegg
Cody
