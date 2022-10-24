Less than a third of the West Park Hospital District candidates showed up at a candidate forum sponsored by the Republican Women of Park County on Monday, which begs the question: Why?
It’s tempting to blame election fatigue, but that might not be the only problem considering that six of the seven candidates responded to the questions in the Cody Enterprise’s special election section in today’s paper, while only two showed up for the forum.
After sitting through the hospital board forum and the subsequent Park County School District #6 forum Oct. 17, I wonder if the line of questioning may have been part of the issue.
For one thing, there was the problem of what we in the journalism business call “leading questions” — that is, questions that direct its answerers into a specific line of discussion. As a journalist, I’ll admit I use leading questions from time to time — they can be helpful when trying to guide a source through a big, complicated subject.
But in a forum designed to encourage free speech and discussion, a leading question can be deadly. Consider, for example, a written question the Republican Women posited to hospital board candidates prior to the debate. It reads:
“Do you support the position Cody Regional Health had of taking government funds to supply ventilators and Remdesiver as the only treatment for Covid — ignoring the benefits of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine? Please explain your answer.”
Rather than being an open-ended question that could spark diverse answers, this question is designed to reaffirm the beliefs of the question-asker: Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine have “benefits” while Cody Regional Health foolishly “ignored” these other options. No wonder numerous candidates chose not to answer.
In addition, some of the pre-written questions asked by moderator David Iverson were downright irrelevant, with hospital board candidate Kelly Simone pointing out several questions didn’t even pertain to the business of the board, but rather to decisions made by physicians.
I also had the feeling the Republican Women’s line of questioning got stuck in the political weeds a little bit: choosing sensational, divisive topics over the discussions that really matter most.
For example, three of the hospital board questions focused on exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates — certainly a point of interest in recent years, but one becoming less relevant as most health care workers have already received their vaccinations or their exemptions.
This “old news” line of questioning left out discussion of concerns the candidates have shared with the Enterprise over the last month: things like how to recruit and retain physicians and finding ways to maximize revenues.
There was a similar problem at the school board forum, where multiple questions focused on the rights of LGBTQ students. This is certainly an area of interest, and one worthy of discussion and debate. But three questions when only one questions was asked about the district’s budget? Maybe not.
I don’t intend any of this as a criticism of the Republican Women and their team. These sorts of forums and debates are an integral part of our democratic process and we should be grateful for groups that put time and effort into these events. Their efforts are truly admirable and worth celebrating.
But when moderators ask the wrong questions, a forum like this can become something of an echo chamber: affirming for the candidates and audience members who share the beliefs of the moderator while being isolating and kind of perplexing for everyone else. And so it was on Monday.
