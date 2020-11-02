There’s a good chance by the time you read this that you’ve already voted. If so, we thank you. If not, there’s hopefully still time, so go do it, as it’s one of the most important duties as a citizen of this great country.
Just as importantly, we hope we can all avoid being sore losers or poor sports if our candidates don’t win.
Whoever wins nationally, statewide or locally, we still have to live together in this town and this region of the country. Those who win, whether it’s school board or U.S. Senate, will be our representatives whether we voted for them or not.
That doesn’t mean it’s time to give up on the process if your candidate loses. Instead, talk to your new representative. Most are more than willing to hear the concerns of their constituents. If they’re doing their jobs correctly, they should be as willing to hear from the people they disagree with and at least be open to changing their mind on a particular issue.
As a country, too many of us have developed an us-against-them mindset, (many in the media are guilty of this too) but that’s not going to help solve any problems when the dust settles and the ballots are counted.
We need politicians who can reach across the aisle, and we need voters and citizens willing to put enough faith in the system to work through their representatives and bring them their concerns.
Beyond political parties, platforms and talking points, there is the power of our constitutional republic and the key truth that we all have the power to talk with our representatives and make sure they represent all of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.