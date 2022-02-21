To the editor:
As I work towards a degree in American Studies, I am continually impressed by the politics within the state of Wyoming.
Our state sets an example of positivity. Our representatives in Washington consistently give voice to their faraway constituents.
I am not a fan of Liz Cheney and her performance as Wyoming’s lone Representative in Washington, but I am equally unimpressed with her primary competitor Harriett Hageman. Hageman claims that Cheney has failed in her role of representing Wyomingites. Since she launched her campaign on Sept. 9, Hageman’s actions have proven to do anything but represent the people of Wyoming. She appears to spend more time attacking Cheney than she spends sharing her philosophies.
The initial pop-up window of Hageman’s website encourages donations with the saying, “Donate now to defeat Liz Cheney.” I wish it mentioned water rights, land rights or political integrity. Our actions speak for themselves. Hageman’s actions don’t speak very highly of her.
As a self-proclaimed “deep-rooted Wyomingite,” Hageman runs a campaign that fails to embody the most basic of Cowboy Ethics: ride for the brand, and know where to draw the line. Cheney has introduced dirty politics into Wyoming – Hageman has continued them. This is not characteristic of Wyomingites. I am saddened to see Wyoming’s legacy of respect and unity destroyed by smear campaigns. We need someone who fights for Wyoming, not with Wyoming.
Wyoming should remain a place of respect and common decency, even in our politics. I will not vote for Liz Cheney. She is disloyal to the people who elected her and the values Wyomingites hold most dear. I will not be voting for Harriett Hageman for the same reasons. We have all seen what dirty politics have done to our nation. Don’t allow it to infect our glorious state.
(s) ethan walton
Cody
