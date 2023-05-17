To the editor:
Cody will be the home of a new LDS temple. The project must have P&Z approval of a Conditional Use Permit and a Special Exemption. Such conditional permits and exemption requests are routinely granted when small variances result in minor impact. This project is not small and its impact in the region will extend far into the future. Public input is essential.
Did you know the public meeting is May 24, 6 p.m. at the Cody Auditorium? You can read the application documents at cody.gov/Search?searchPhrase= mormon%20temple.
Did you know the open pasture will be replaced by a massive building surrounded by a huge parking lot? The building boasts a 10,000 square foot base with a 24-foot high single story. It will have a wedding-cake style tower as tall as a 10 story building. That’s more than three times the zone height allowed. Without the conditional permit and exemption approval, the project does not conform to the rural/residential zone proposed.
Did you know the traffic study data was collected only in March 2022 and it neglects variances caused by time of day, day of week and month of year? It also neglects daily bicycle and pedestrian use along Skyline Drive.
Did you know the lighting study shows no vertical lighting and no narrative to explain the image? The entire site is expected to be brightly lit all night, every night, regardless of residents’ desire for dark-sky nights around Cody.
Did you know the Cody Master Plan is based on 1,700-plus resident interviews over five years of meetings, and it repeatedly calls for land use compatible with the area/neighborhood, consistent with goals, policies and future land use map of the Master Plan?
The proposed site and location are wrong for such a monumental building. A site closer to a major road is essential.
(s) Carla Egelhoff
Cody
