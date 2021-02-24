With the financial review of Cody Stampede Board’s money-handling processes showing no discrepancies, we sincerely hope this turns the page on the board’s struggles from two years ago.
Former board president Mike Darby, a current board member, said while nothing inappropriate was found, the review “showed that we can always tighten up our procedures.”
The procedural review done by Koerwitz, Michel, Wright & Associates, a Thermopolis accounting firm, did not find any discrepancies. However, the review certainly didn’t answer all of the questions surrounding the request for the review.
According to Michael Wright of the accounting firm, “It wasn’t the intention to look for improprieties, fraud, anything like that ... I didn’t look at past numbers at all.”
The accountants weren’t looking at the past, but looking toward the future. So, not all of the questions people had asked have been answered by the review.
In all likelihood, the procedures review is probably all the Stampede Board and the public can expect.
Better accounting procedures are now in place and there is more accountability for the persons handling the Stampede Board’s finances.
The squabble on the board two years ago resulted in five new board members and a new vision.
A board with some new faces is cleaning up after the dust-up of two years ago with an eye to the future.
It’s time to close the chapter. It’s time to move forward. It’s time to rodeo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.