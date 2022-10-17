To the editor:

(1) comment

Dewey Vanderhoff
Dewey Vanderhoff

In all fairness backattya, ask all those high and mighty local Republican candidates all why they purpose stayed away from the recent candidate forum conducted by the Park County Democratic Party. They were invited, but snubbed it. That forum had Lubeertarians, Constotution Party, Democrat , and Independent participation covering a range of races. Just no Republicans.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.