I couldn’t count all the times people have said, “Why do you write all that personal stuff about yourself … your mental issues and even your arrest?
“You come off as ridiculously dysfunctional; I mean, don’t you have any shame like normal people?” If I’ve heard it twice, I’ve heard it three times.
First off, I have no great desire to be “normal.” I’ve watched normal people. They eat all their meals at regimented hours, going to bed the same time every night. Thanks, but no thanks; I’ll keep sleeping till I’m darn-well rested and keep smothering my dippy eggs in ketchup when I get around to breakfast. But again, thanks for asking.
Sure I’m capable of feeling shame in certain circumstances, mostly in dreams. I’m frequently using an outdoor toilet in public with no toilet paper in sight. If that don’t bring ya shame, you ain’t playing with a full deck. As far as real life, though, why not tell of my bizarre but true life chapters?
I guess I’m an open book with yellowish, dog-eared pages, probably why I’ve never cared if big brother eavesdrops. By the same token, anyone stealing my identity would probably sue me down the road.
I want it known, though, I do have my info access limits. For instance, after one of our recent sports blogs, moderator Ryan Brown announced, “We’re out of time, but next week we’ll have Dougie tell us about his circumcision.” I didn’t commit, thinking, “I’m not so sure details of a man’s belated circumcision is something people need – or even want to hear about.”
I’ve certainly never written of the painful procedure from 30-plus years ago. Ol’ Doc Lew Johnson did the cutting in that big room I had just assumed I wouldn’t have onlookers parading past only yards away. I vividly remember thinking, “Ah geez; that was Ginger Christie that just walked by. Wonder where the popcorn vendor is?!!”
The main advice I’d give anyone whose parents decided to save a few bucks at their birth is if someone tells you it’s not that painful like years ago, do NOT believe them! I darn near bit through my chain wallet back in the dark recovery room before my angry shrieks drew a frumpy nurse to my open door. She’s just staring and I say, “Could you give me something for this pain?” She says, “I’ll have to ask the doctor” and I snapped, “Well? Go ask him!”
Eventually morphine prevailed and Scott Pulse waiting in the lobby drove me home, but the repercussions of this primitive debauchery had just begun. So do you see why I choose not to share this story publicly? It’s not a warm memory, especially when my gorgeous mother and teenaged daughter next-door would come over to check on me. I hated to sound ungrateful, but felt like hanging a sign outside: “If the stitches are a-poppin’, don’t come a-knockin’.”
I walked ever so gingerly for over a week and dropped my grudge against Mom and Dad soon after, but it’s an ordeal I wouldn’t wish on anyone. In fact, I’m real reluctant to even talk about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.