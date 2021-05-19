It’s never even been attempted by a writer in the annals of history, but today I’ll successfully link together four unrelated topics – meningitis, the Beemer family, Oral Roberts and goiters.
At column’s end, you’ll gasp, “Ah, now I get it!”
I had a rooting interest during the NCAA Sweet 16 when Oral Roberts came within a basket of reaching the Elite Eight. It goes back to my childhood when our parents took us to some of Oral Roberts’ tent meetings. At these healing services during which I mostly studied baseball cards, I saw my first goiter.
You don’t see many goiters these days; I guess the grapefruit-like, neck protrusions aren’t as stylish as they once were.
But it seemed goiters were everywhere at these tent services, and more than once I witnessed women, usually hefty gals coincidentally, going up front packing goiters and after Oral’s “laying on of the hands” (you wouldn’t get away with that in today’s Me-Too world) returning up the aisle completely goiter-free, though sadly, still overweight. As God is my witness, that is what I saw.
I thought I’d seen the last of Oral until at 10, I began inexplicably falling down. Bear in mind, I didn’t start drinking till I was 18, so this was alarming. After symptoms piled up and I was misdiagnosed by our hick family MD, “ol Doc Fetchco,” I was carried into the office of a specialist, who first suspected polio but settled on severe spinal meningitis.
I was one sick puppy, paralyzed to the degree I couldn’t swallow my own saliva and took all my meals through a needle in my arm. Besides the five-a-day painful penicillin shots into my tender keester, I most vividly remember a beautiful blonde nurse who always talked to me about baseball. That was back when I liked older women, of course, and I was truly in love.
She administered my first suppository, the “enema’s uglier cousin,” and as she tried to distract me with Roberto Clemente stories, I whimpered, “Is it still up there?” She sadly nodded yes, and my tears began to flow. I’m sure she thought she can’t be with someone who cries and probably married someone else. Her loss.
After a nurse privately told Mom I was in extremely serious condition, she actually called a Oral Roberts prayer group in Oklahoma, who prayed with her over the phone. I went from unable to the next morning having pulled out my own IV needle out and already hitting on another nurse. The doctors called it a “miraculous recovery;” to Mom it was simply, “another prayer answered.”
And here come the Beemers. I share a long history with the senior members, and now building anew with the younger Beemer generation – none more so than Donnie and Karen’s daughter, Tory. Besides both being young and attractive, we share a vital commonality no man can put asunder. You see, Tory is also a meningitis survivor (although as of this writing goiter-free). We shall always consider it a hug-worthy connection.
That, my friends, is how you weave unrelated entities into a beautifullycrafted blanket. It’s what I do … I bring people together.
