To the editor:
Recently an ad in the Cody Enterprise said that the three school board incumbents “refused to show” to two forums. This is a complete falsehood. A community member reached out on Sept. 13 to set up her own forum on Sept. 22. All three of us had previous engagements and responded to that community member that we would not be able to make it; she canceled this forum at some point.
The “Sons of Freedom” contacted the three incumbents Friday, Sept. 30, and asked for our attendance at their forum six days later. Spring of this year, I booked a trip to Hawaii, so I knew I would be unavailable. Trustee Karen Schipfmann-Nielson was here but had her brother’s family in town. They had just driven halfway across the country to spend quality time with her and her family and wanted to see fall in Yellowstone. Trustee Brandi Nelson’s family already had travel plans for that evening and weekend. All three trustees responded that they would not attend and provided a bio to the event organizer by the designated deadline.
There was no previous forum, so the proclamation that we are “No Shows Again” or that “This is the second time they were invited to a forum and refused to show” is a complete fabrication – intending to mislead you – the voter.
All three incumbent school board trustees appeared last night at the PCRW forum. We were on time, but cannot say the same for some of the other participants.
My fellow trustees and I appreciate the opportunity to share our perspectives. We encourage the public to participate in our regular work so you can see firsthand the role of a school board trustee.
(s) cathy roes
Candidate for Re-Election Park County School District 6
