As the year 2021 draws to a close, it’s an appropriate time to reflect not only on what has happened in Park County in the past year, but what might face us in 2022.
On the dark side in 2021, there were two cases of alleged murders of children in Park County; Kanye West divorced himself of all interest in the county; a precinct committee member from Powell sent a vulgar email to a Wyoming state senator; COVID cases and deaths remained high and impacted many lives; inflation soared and the supply crisis continued to have an impact on businesses and individuals.
By those indicators, 2021 was not a good year in Park County.
But in the midst of the darkness, the light of humanity shown through.
Downrange Warriors continued its work helping veterans; the Park County Humane Society continued caring for animals; Cody Cupboard, Mannahouse Food Pantry and Powell Valley Loaves and Fishes continued to provide food and basic necessities to underprivileged families; Serenity Pregnancy Resource Center continued its work with women with unplanned pregnancies; Jubilee Inner-Town Ministries kept up its caring for lower-income families and on and on.
Those are just a few of the many organizations providing light in the community, but additionally many unnamed, compassionate, caring individuals played a crucial role in making Park County the wonderful place it is.
It is those people and organizations that make Park County what President Ronald Reagan described as a “shining city upon a hill.”
A city, Reagan said, was, “God blessed and teeming with people of all kinds living in peace and harmony.”
That is our vision for all of us as we enter 2022--that Park County would indeed be a “shining city upon a hill.”
