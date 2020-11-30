To the editor:
During 20 years of service I have worn the U.S. flag proudly on my right shoulder. I have worn it into combat and during peace time. I have had two good friends returned to their families sealed in a metal box, draped with our nation’s colors.
On my occasional trips back to Cody while visiting family, it is encouraging to see the colors displayed throughout the town. However, it is less encouraging to see how common the flag is improperly displayed and in many cases, left derelict.
Per Title 4 of the U.S. Code, Chapter 1 and Executive Order 10834, the flag will only be displayed from sunset to sunrise, unless properly illuminated during hours of darkness. The flag shall not be displayed during inclement weather, except when an all-weather flag is displayed.
During my visits home, I have seen the flag displayed during rain and snow storms and at night with no illumination. I have seen flags hanging dirty, torn and in general disrepair. If individuals don’t have the time to respectfully and properly display our nation’s colors, that is fine, but properly store it until the time permits to show the proper respect.
(s) Lt. Col.
Carson Davis
U.S. Army (Active)
