I’ve always been interested in the concept of electability.
Pollsters are always trying to identify what makes voters choose one candidate over another. Is it his appearance? Is it her intellect? How about their baby-kissing potential? Was her family suitably respectable? Would I want him as my neighbor? Just what is electability anyway?
Clearly, electability can vary from contest to contest. For example, a war hero might be totally the best candidate after a nation’s resounding success in some sort of military campaign against a grave injustice. The same war hero would fall flat if a military intervention had been unpopular with the masses. Even though he’s the same man, with the same credentials, running the same campaign, his electability quotient would take a nosedive.
Electability can also vary from race to race – especially when there’s an incumbent. If the incumbent is truly beloved by the masses, the economy is flourishing, and we’re not at war with anyone, I personally would find the opponent to be nothing more than a sacrificial lamb until the next election.
But whenever there’s an incumbent, electability can take on the phenomenon “Anybody But So-and-So,” i.e. anyone but the current resident at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. These voters aren’t sure who they really want; they simply know who they don’t want for another four years – usually emphatically so.
In a November 3, 2019, story for NBCnews.com, Dante Chinni wrote, “Overall, nearly half of all registered voters say they have already decided they will not vote for President Trump next November, regardless of who the Democratic nominee is.”
That NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that 46% of registered voters say they are “certain to vote against Trump” in 2020. Thirty-four percent say they are “certain to vote for Trump,” with 17% noting that they could vote for or against Trump depending on who the Democrats choose for their nominee.
Little did those pollsters know we’d face a pandemic within a few short weeks!
For me, one of the biggest electability factors is congruency. Is the candidate the same in public life as he is in private? If I meet her in the aisle at the grocery store, will she still say hello even though the election is long past? Can I be sure that under his calm exterior, he doesn’t go home at night and kick the dog?
Some would argue that a person’s private life is just that, private, and that it should have no bearing on one’s job performance. I don’t agree. For instance, I’ve long held that I couldn’t trust someone with my tax dollar who can’t keep his or her finances in order. And what about those “loose cannons” out there, politicians or not, who always seem to be riled about something? Do they know anything about restraint?
No, I think one’s personality – electability, if you will – has everything to do with who a person is on the inside. Is he kind? Is she thoughtful and articulate? Is he honorable?
French writer and theologian Blaise Pascal (1623-1662) said it best: “The strength of a man’s virtue should not be measured by his special exertions, but by his habitual acts.”
That’s electability in a nutshell.
