To the editor:
A few years ago, a local farmer planted his crops and became very sick before he could harvest them. His neighbors stepped up and got his crops in, simply because you watch out for your neighbor and he’ll watch out for you later.
I couldn’t help at the time, but I was very proud to be part of such a community. Now, we all have to help each other. We need to step up and protect our community and neighbors from a real and deadly virus. Masks aren’t much of a burden, especially if they protect a friend or neighbor from a silent carrier, who may be you.
Now, I have no doubt my Republican neighbors have a full right to free speech. But what are they saying? Why don’t they want to do their part in our community? I don’t believe this issue has anything to do with my free speech but rather my intent to do my part in my community.
(s) Pat sapp
Powell
