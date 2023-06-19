To the editor:
I offer a personal perspective on the temple proposal. If approved, this would be the closest a temple has ever been built to an existing residence. Typically, existing homes are about one-quarter mile (>1,300 feet) away. My parents’ home is 130 feet from the currently proposed site.
For nearly 30 years, my parents have lived in their unassuming house, one that’s easy to miss if you’re not looking. Built into a hill, all but three of its windows face west. The view from the living room and bedrooms looks directly onto the proposed temple site. For nearly 30 years they’ve invested in that view, replacing small windows with bigger ones a few at a time, improving the view into a valuable asset, which they expected to enjoy the rest of their lives, but it is now imperiled.
When a neighborhood group hired a crane to simulate the temple’s effect on Cody’s skyline by hoisting lights nearly as high as the temple’s 101-foot spire, I anticipated it being visible from afar.
I was unprepared for the views from inside.
Based on the crane demonstration, even the most conservative estimate suggests temple lights would shine into every bedroom window, every night. By 5 p.m. in winter, living room and kitchen would be illuminated brightly enough to make indoor lighting all but unnecessary. Indoor darkness would be impossible.
Photographs I took during and after the simulation demonstrate a staggering difference between the views today and future views the Church proposes. These photos were displayed at Thursday’s meeting in the Cody Auditorium. To temple supporters who viewed the photos, I’ll pose three earnest questions:
Don’t Cody residents deserve a location as considerate as those chosen elsewhere?
Would the Cody temple be any less beneficial at a site further from existing homes?
Is this being a good neighbor?
(s) Colin Petit
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.