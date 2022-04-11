To the editor:
I love the domes in Cody. These are fun, safe and peaceful. It’s a new place to gather out of the extreme elements of our town.
We have been in there in the extreme wind and even the snow. I appreciate them bringing these in. It’s definitely something out of the box. They are clean, airy and serenity for me. My friends and I have gathered in these, we go in, clean our mess and leave like we do at any park, but less crazy elements.
Thank you for bringing these in. Out with the old, in with the new!
(s) jennifer gould
Cody
