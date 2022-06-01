To the editor:
What is Unity?
Unity is working together. In a country like the United States, we have freedom. Freedom to love who you want, believe what you want, and support who you want. This makes Unity extremely difficult. The first step is accepting others’ freedom. If you point a finger at them, you are asking for a finger to be pointed back at you.
Unity is everyone agreeing to stop pointing fingers at each other. If you do not like the way someone lives, loves or believes, you can close your eyes. We must stop hurting each other simply because we do not agree with them. This means physically and mentally. If you do not want to lose your freedom, you must not try to take someone else’s freedom.
I hear politicians talk about Unity all the time, and immediately run down their opponents. Unity is pandering for them. We are smarter than that. They preach “working together,” while dividing us. They make us hate the other side because of what they believe. There are no “sides.” We are one. One nation. One people. It is time for Unity.
It is time to work together and accept each other’s freedom. Hold strong to what you believe. Hold those you love a little tighter. It is okay to smile at someone different than you. Wyoming should be a place where everyone feels free and safe. Wyoming should become the state of acceptance. Most of all, the state of Unity. It takes a lot of energy to fight and argue. It takes no energy to smile and get along. Give real Unity a chance and watch how much better things become.
(s) cody young
Cody
