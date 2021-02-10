Valentine’s Day, the ugliest of all holidays, is almost here.
Don’t get me wrong; I’m as big a sucker for romance as the next guy. It’s just that I have good long-term memory, and it’s been a long time since my last non-pet-related love affair. I’ve always said, short of moving together into a new place, Valentine’s is the deadliest relationship poison.
You’ll buy the wrong gift, say something taken opposite of what you meant, or stay out late drinking with your buddies. It could be anything. Still, it’s not a good idea to “come home a-drinkin’ with lovin’ on your mind” as the song goes.
Although long-removed from any actual romance, many years ago I wrote a “Dear Doug” advice column for a now-defunct, Enterprise publication, Pulse. Weekly, I offered heartfelt advice to the lovelorn, and I’m convinced I saved more relationships than I ruined. Well, the Bible says a dog always returns to its own vomit, and I can’t help but revive my romance tips.
I can’t tell you what to do and say, but I can sure advise you what not to do/say. I made plenty of mistakes, but in my defense, I had limited serious relationship experience before I was engaged in the late ’80s at the naive age of 34. Case in point, I didn’t even know what PMS meant. Understandably, I often mistook hormonal issues for mental illness.
To explain, if your partner asks if the spandex workout shorts she tries on at the Big Bear Store makes her butt look big, honesty isn’t necessarily received as an admired quality. True story – she’s sashaying just ahead of me, and I whimper, “Ya know, spandex makes everyone’s butt look big.” Suddenly she’s sobbing like I’d just punched her in the stomach. My compassionate explanation fell on deaf ears as the waterworks continued.
I had her calmed down ’till we were having dinner downtown at Brunos and I must have misworded something. She broke down again, just before old Cody friend John Barrett comes in and feels compelled to engage me. Who knows what he told his date about why my girlfriend was hysterical as I snuck fries off her plate. Hey, she was too upset to eat – “waste not, want not.”
Also ill-advised was my reaction on another Billings weekend when she sadly asked, “So do you want the engagement ring back?” After a long pause, I answered, “Well, it’s up to you; I could probably use a little time alone,” which she misread as a welcomed escape hatch. On the way home, she asked me to sing what best describes my feelings about her.
For some reason, I launched into James Taylor’s “Friend, I will remember you … and when another day is through, I’ll still be friends with you.” Now she’s all freaked out again, I guess because I didn’t sing, “I-I-I will always love you ...” Well, excuuuse me for loving you while also valuing your friendship!
Just remember, they’re parsing every word. As I learned too late, never ask, “It’s that PMS thing again, isn’t it?” Boy can that be taken out of context.
