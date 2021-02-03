To the editor:
Cooper Lane is horseshoe-shaped. The west end requires a slow down to make the corner. The east end of Cooper provides its users the false security that the turn is approachable at a higher rate of speed.
We have been here since around the 1970s. We have seen many slide-offs among a wide age range in drivers. Usually slick conditions on this corner bring snow plows and gravel to keep us on the road. You all know this.
Why do you try to make the corner at 40 to 60 miles per hour? We hear you coming and your brakes in the gravel. On Jan. 23, you slid into the culvert next to our humble abode and broke your vehicle and broke our fence post off at the ground. You struggled to get out of the culvert, and left without letting us know how you would fix our post. Integrity. Many will remember that a young man lost his life in that Russian Olive grove. It broke many people’s hearts. Slow down. This not your personal race strip. Disappointed.
(s) debbie and jim marmon
Cody
