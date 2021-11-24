I’m surprised by the feedback from last week’s “bad date” column and how many readers wait with bated breath (some people need to gargle, for God’s sake) for part II of teenage angst gone bad.
Let me explain “teen angst.” Funkin’ Wagnalls Dictionary defines it as “Adolescent anxiety; pimples poppin’ and insecurity not stoppin’.” Yes, the dreaded pimple and its ugly cousin the blackhead are major villains of the angst. I mentioned my stud classmate Jerry Salley last week – the buddy fixing me up for this ill-fated double date-to-come. Jer was no stranger to pimples, and at about 15, my first zit raised its ugly, white head just above my upper lip. A guy always remembers his first.
Jerry insisted all pimples need to popped, and right after replacing the chain on his mini-bike, he reaches with grease-soaked fingers and clamps onto that pimple like a vice. It brought tears, but it did slay that whitecap. Days later, though, several of its angry friends arrived and I swear I heard “Swarm!” Quoting Rodney Dangerfield, “I had pimples so bad, I fell asleep in the library and woke up to a blind man trying to read my face.”
I scornfully blamed Jerry for my sketchy complexion all through high school, but this date I was forced into and the lead-up to it make the pimple woes seem like a lovely patch of juicy strawberries in comparison. (Ironic analogy since I looked like my Mom fed me with a slingshot.)
In that stress-filled week before the dance when the whole school seemed to be in on my plan to ask Marcia, at every opportunity my mouth became too dry to come in for a landing. Each time we’d pass in the hall, I’d panic, wave awkwardly and step up my pace. Buddies made it worse with, “Go! Go ask her.”
I can’t explain what happens to an otherwise witty, charming – some might even say handsome – teen facing a potential date with basically a stranger; I only know it’s inescapably terrifying. You already know about the clumsy “chew on it” line on the phone, but eventually I asked and she accepted.
So we’re at this Valentine’s dance and for the first time in my life, I could think of nothing to say. I danced robotically, like shadow-boxing in slow motion, and at our table, I was reduced to muttered gems like, “So is it pretty neat being a cheerleader or what?” Then the self-loathing as I sucked on my cider, thinking: “Stupid. Stupid!”
Hoping the nightmare was mercifully over, Jerry decides we’re going to Conzatti’s for pizza. The mystifying mute act only worsened, and at one point I remember mindlessly tossing ice cubes from my water into Jerry’s glass. I was defeated and bereft of hope.
Walking to Jerry’s car, Marcia slipped in the icy parking lot, sprawling on her back like a turtle in a skirt. I never even broke stride to help her up. I guess I’d pretty much shut down at that point. I currently haven’t dated in years, most likely PTSD. Clinking ice cubes seems to trigger the horror.
