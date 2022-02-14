The 2022 legislative session is underway down in Cheyenne.
There’s a lot for the legislators to do, but with a five week budget session, there’s one bill that matters more than all else: House Bill 1, the appropriations bill.
We commend all the legislators headed down to Cheyenne from the Big Horn Basin to the session, and implore them to ensure the budget bill remains on the front burner throughout.
We also encourage area residents to stay engaged – this is your tax money they’re talking about. Beyond the budget, local legislators have a number of bills that they are pushing as well. Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) is the lead sponsor on a bill that would ban abortions in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade. Sen. Tim French (R-Powell) has a bill that would restrict transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports. And Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) is supporting several bills sponsored by the Education Committee and Travel Recreation and Wildlife Committee that would increase scholarship funding.
There will be time to discuss and vote on other bills as well, but this year is crucially about deciding how the state will spend its revenue for the next two years.
All of our local legislators have said they are focused on that. We encourage our readers to keep tabs on the process as well. We’ll be checking in with our legislators regularly to see how the session is progressing. You can also go to wyoleg.gov and find a treasure trove of information on bills introduced and about legislators and even watch sessions live on the floor.
Setting the budget is a crucial feature of government and we should all be aware of where our tax dollars are ending up.
