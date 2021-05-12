I’ve been ruminating about some stuff. That’s what I do, and all the Zoloft in the world ain’t gonna change it. My mind is a compressor that never gets unplugged – occasionally overheating and shutting down, but always kicking back on. Curse or blessing? You tell me.
A while back, I was in the wilds of Clark at a family open house for brother Paul and wife “All-Terrain Jane’s” recently purchased log cabin getaway. I watched great-nephew Noah fly fish in the front yard stream and documented the splendor of the isolated haven on my phone.
My narration was nothing short of brilliant: “Here we have young Opie Taylor trying to catch some fish to take home to Pa. I’m Otis the town drunk, and I seem to have misplaced my cow.” The boy caught several trout that coulda come from a sardine can. Back inside for grub, I spied the array of Subway sandwiches on a counter and, with a voracious appetite, wondered aloud if it were okay to dig in before the official word.
I got the green light from someone, but soon after, the others were also ready and Paul said, “I’ll go ahead and ask the blessing.” As he prayed, I had a yapful of ham and potato salad as a conflicted mental battle raged inwardly. Is it the ultimate sacrilege to keep chewing during a prayer, or would a true Christian immediately pause the whole process till after the “amen” The Bible is surprisingly mum on the subject, but I’m sure I’m not the first to be caught in this in-between dilemma. For the record, I kept chewing, but only at about half speed and with a contrite spirit.
I’m enamored of the old, big-haired girl groups, and none more than the Bangles and diminutive lead singer, Susannah Hoft and her hauntingly wide, lovely brown eyes. Watching MTV in the 80s, I was unconvinced she wasn’t looking and singing directly to me. Hearing the cerebral “Walk Like an Egyptian” the other day, I’m shocked the song is still permitted on-air. I mean, it clearly could be offensive to Egyptian Muslims and their unique gait. Boy, the cancel culture was really asleep on that one.
The beloved Indian convenience store owner Apu is history. It seems Apu was an offensive stereotype of a foreigner living out the American dream. You are missed, Apu. Your slushies may have been overpriced, but we’re a capitalistic society and I never heard Homer complaining. Who’s gonna feed your 12 kids now that your store has been condemned? Where’s the ACLU protecting your right to make a living?
Anyone claiming they don’t love a good bologna sandwich is lying through their teeth. Oh sure, processed foods are villainized by nutritionists, but the day I quit eating meat of unknown origin is the day they peel my cold, clammy fingers from my chili-cheese dog. You’ve got your food pyramid and I’ve got mine.
I’ve never seen any proof of a shortened life expectancy. Hey, The Simpsons is the longest running series on TV, and Homer gobbled Apu’s comfort food almost daily from ’88 till last year when the liberals ended Apu’s dream. You do the math.
