Now that we voters have overwhelmingly said “NO” to an extra penny sales tax, the question is: “Why?”
Every other county in the state except Sublette has voted that extra cent ... and some more than that. Are we so different?
Obviously. But how?
Maybe we plain don’t trust our leaders even though we elected them, and even though they say they really, really, really need that extra money to provide us with the services we’re accustomed to receiving. Do we think we know better than they do? Don’t we trust them?
I’d like to believe that we do.
What next? Well, we all know that a sales tax is the most regressive of all taxes, meaning it hits everyone about equally, but it hurts those with lower incomes much, much more than those with fat pocketbooks.
Maybe we’re voting against adding more of this regressive tax. It’s certainly not that Park County as a whole is poor. Our median household income ($62,666) is higher than the state’s and much higher than the national median. Which isn’t to say that we don’t have many who fall below the poverty line – 10.2% of us, in fact, and that was before COVID. Still, 10.2% of the votes isn’t going to change the outcome (the margin was 64%).
Then there’s the demographics. We’re split between towns (53% of our population) and country (47%). The latter are all too aware that they have to dig their own wells, establish and maintain their own septic systems, pay for and maintain their own irrigation systems, etc., etc. They know that their tax dollars underwrite those same services in the towns, not to mention the salaries and buildings and maintenance of the town administrations.
Which takes us to redundancy. We have only 28,000-plus people in Park County – about as many as in an average American town or village – with less than a half-hour drive between the two biggest population centers. That’s the average Americans’ commute time.
Yet, we maintain four elected governments, two major hospitals, three school districts, three policing entities, three pools, etc. The overhead is significant in eating up our tax money. Do we need so many redundancies and so much bureaucracy?
It’s ironic, isn’t it? When you stop to think how much many of us – probably a majority – really dislike big government. Yet, here we are. So much government. So few people.
Could it be that both town and country residents are using the tax vote to say they don’t like the status quo?
Because people across the county voted against the extra tax with three precincts in Powell being the exception that proved the rule, while the rural vote was a substantial 2 to 1 against.
I’d hoped when I began this exercise that there’d be a clear answer to the original question, but a review of the major potential factors only raises more questions. Like, “Looking toward the future, can we afford to continue as we are?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.