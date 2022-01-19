Ol’ Todd Valley came out of his Albertsons deli post a while back and, as is typical, scrutinized my latest column. I like that in a man, and when he dangled a column idea, I said I was all ears, He was likely thinking, “Your ears look fine; it’s your nose that strikes me as rather bulbous.”
Todd remembers my extensive film career and feels I would be tragically remiss not to review and regurgitate the films I’ve starred and/or appeared in. I was impressed by Todd’s recall and appreciative of his willingness to contribute. As you know, I’m hyper-attentive to the voice of my readers – fans, if you will – so let’s have a little look-see at those films of which Valley speaks.
I’m sure many remember my 08’ debut when I starred in Preston Randolph’s State-Film-Festival’s award-winning “Perception,” so I’ll only give a brief review. I attended the Film Festival awards ceremony in Casper with Preston’s family, where I was voted “Best Actor” by actual Hollywood bigwigs. The large award plaque still adorns my living room wall, hanging right next to a track medal I bought at a yard sale.
To encapsulate, my lead role was of a drug-addicted writer who spirals into LSD-generated madness and in the final scene emerges with a shaved head from a Chamberlin Inn back room to shoot the newly elected mock president in the throat. If you’ve not seen it, I implore you to visit Preston’s “Cactus Productions” Vimeo page, sit back and watch. I’m betting you’ve never seen me quite like this – angry, paranoid and deranged. Oddly enough, getting into character felt almost effortless.
In Preston’s next film, “Lyco,” I was an unwitting werewolf; once bitten, twice shy. You’ll likely recognize several film extras and shooting sites like the archery range and 3-H Liquors, but sadly Preston didn’t win the lucrative, Chiller Channel contest he had entered. The final scene was shot in a spare bedroom at my house, and I suspect some of the unconnected footage of my hoarder- home will chill you to the bone.
My most recent role about two years ago was a comedy/western filmed over several days by Powell producer Matt Taggart at Meeteetse’s Webster Ranch. I play a frontier-town preacher performing a forced wedding ceremony involving two wildly socially opposite families. During a break in shooting, former football coach John McDougall snapped a few pics of me posing beside attractive, 6-foot-tall Virginia Livingston.
I still have the misleading pics on my phone. With me decked out in my cowboy preacher garb and black poncho, she appears to be towering over me and nephews Jay and Rusty had an irritatingly giddy time comparing my image to an alligator-armed dwarf. Again, the photo is misleading, and I can assure you my arms are in proportion to my body.
I and church-scene extras McDougall and Rick Cook were told the film would be shown locally and shopped nationally, but I haven’t heard another word since. Probably when I die, that film will surface and possibly be shown at my funeral. I’ll likely be eulogized as a misunderstood, paranoid and deranged rising star whose career was snuffed out tragically early.
