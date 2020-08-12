To the editor:
I strongly support David Northrup for Wyoming Senate District 18.
I have known David for well over 30 years and have served with him on several boards including our local school board. He is the only candidate who has the legislative experience to get us through these difficult times.
He has served eight years in the State House with four years as Chairman of the House Education Committee. Prior to his legislative experience he served 12 years on the school board with six of them as Chairman.
He is thoughtful and a good listener. He received an A rating from the Family Policy Alliance of Wyoming; he is also the only candidate endorsed by the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, the Public Employees Association, and the Wyoming Education Association, to name a few.
A vote for David Northrup on Aug. 18 is a vote for Wyoming jobs, and Wyoming families. Please vote in this important election.
(s) gloria frisby hedderman
Powell
