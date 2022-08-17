When we last parted company, I was speeding away from the VFW on a Sunday night in my GTO with a stolen slot machine riding shotgun, headed towards my brother Jess’ house.
I was a basement-dweller there that first summer when I migrated from PA to work for his newly launched Jess’ Roofing. I had lotsa splainin’ to do when he and sister-in-law Marti saw this thing.
These people were very active in their church and had no experience with gambling, receiving stolen property or harboring a fugitive. Thankfully I had no aversion to fibbing to cover up a crime on a Sunday, and they bought my story about a raid and the club selling all their machines for $20 apiece. So there I was in approaching darkness, furiously pounding on a padlock with hammer and chisel. My break-and-enter was unsuccessful.
It was potentially the perfect crime since I’d be driving back home for a month only days later and I knew the perfect unload for this valuable commodity. Bob Laporta of my favorite hangout, Laporta’s Tavern, was an addict of anything gambling. He’d pay top dollar for an imported machine and increased back room revenue. But first things first – I knew I was attracting neighbor attention with the noise as bedtime drawethed nigh.
So I’m down in my unfinished, basement tomb bed when the phone rings. I bid hello and a shrieking soprano voice greeted me: “The jig’s up; the jigs up!” It was my blind lookout man. Also, I thought I had heard someone pick up the upstairs phone.
I quickly said, “Take it easy, Jimmy,” to which he shrieked even louder, “No names. You have to take it back; they know I’m in on it and said I’ll never be allowed in the club again.”
I had to shut this singing pigeon up, so said: “Okay, tell them I’ll drop it off under their back porch in the morning.”
Luckily Jess and Marti weren’t privy to the ridiculous conversation and the next morning I knew what I had to do.
There is honor among thieves and knowing Jimmy’s world pretty much revolved around these clubs and mini-golf, I’m driving in to work with this huge one-arm-bandit in my back seat. I’m thinking if a cop passes, I doubt he’ll mistake it for an oddly rotund passenger waving good morning.
I drove to the club, maneuvered the monstrosity underneath the porch steps and met Jess for another torturous day of roofing. And then a disturbing thought: “What if the garbage crew sees the machine and re-steals it?” I quickly used a customer’s landline and called my niece Stacey, whispering instructions to call the club and alert them to the hidden treasure.
In retrospect, this perfect crime was deeply flawed on so many levels. I was denied the challenge of avoiding detection while transporting stolen property 2,000 miles. All I have are golden memories, but the important thing is that I sacrificed my own profit to assure my friend Jimmy club-access again. Loyalty like that don’t grow on trees, but my purpose here isn’t to brag about my many virtues.
