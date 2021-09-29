To the editor:
The Cody Ranchettes road issue has been the most contentious issue since the subdivision was formed.
Our community was informed about financing options available. In addition to personal bank loans, neighbors volunteered to help others out, and the HOA manager provided payment alternatives.
The road was so terrible that it in fact did keep people away. Vehicular damage was a common thing. Property values were negatively affected. Homeowners that wanted to sell their home were told by realtors and or potential buyers that they didn’t want to deal with “a terrible” road.
Note that $300,000 has been spent on grading a dirt road that within two weeks was so washboarded that it could not be driven on safely. The HOA voted to approve $191,000 for double chip-seal which is far less than we already paid for grading.
Our road is a public road with shared responsibility for maintenance. The county approved both the design, the quality, and all aspects of our road proposal before it went out for bid. The bid process was an open process administered by an independent engineering firm.
The content of the “legal opinion” provided to a private individual was shared with the HOA. I’ve seen the letter. The question of “maintenance versus capital improvement” is moot. There is no “there, there.” A bid to do road maintenance via a double chip-seal went out.
Mountain Construction was the low bid and was awarded the contract. Subsequently, and graciously, Mountain Construction at their expense, is upgrading our road from double-chip seal to 1 1/2 in pavement. What an exemplary act of kindness! There was no greasing of the palms or inappropriate behavior by Mountain Construction or anyone.
Cody Ranchettes is a beautiful community with great neighbors. It is one of the premier communities in Park County.
(s) al abee
Cody
