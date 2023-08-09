With both the actors’ and writers’ unions currently on strike and all film and TV productions halted, this film lover is bracing himself for a very disappointing back half of 2023.
As the strikes drag on, it is looking more and more like the weekend of July 21 may be the pre-emptive high point of the movie-going year. But what a high point it was!
The simultaneous release of Greta Gerwig’s post-modern toy fantasy “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s World War II-era biopic “Oppenheimer” led to the fourth highest grossing movie weekend of all time — a feat especially notable since those other top weekends had a blockbuster “Star Wars” or “Avengers” film in the lineup, and this weekend did not.
It’s not often that ambitious auteur-driven projects result in sold-out movie theaters. And that’s worth celebrating.
It helps, of course, that both movies are quite good, and will likely be in the conversation for Oscars and many critics’ “Favorites of the Year” lists come December. I certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see one or both on my own list when the time comes.
Let’s start with my favorite of the duo: Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” — a sweeping three-hour epic about the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the construction of the atomic bomb.
Nolan’s film is far from the first to tell this story. But, as always, he makes the story his own through his unique storytelling choices.
Most notable is his decision to essentially divide “Oppenheimer” into two separate films that he cuts between. The first, in color, is the more conventional biopic about Oppenheimer and his work on the Manhattan Project. The second, in black-and-white and taking place over a decade after Hiroshima and Nagasaki, follows — of all things — a bid by a minor political figure to become the U.S. Secretary of Commerce.
Yes, it does eventually become clear how these two stories collide and converge. As always, Nolan’s films require audiences to be patient as they try to piece the puzzle together.
All in all, Nolan is operating at the height of his powers here. The film looks good, and it sounds good. The script is intelligent and well-performed by a talented cast. But even Nolan has his weaknesses, and those are evident here as well.
He’s never been the best at writing women, for example, and the two key female characters in this story are mostly just window-dressing to Nolan’s male-centric view of history.
And then there’s the director’s cold and unemotional approach to the material, and his tendency to get lost in the minutia of the story while missing the big picture. That certainly isn’t new for him, but when you’re making a film about an invention that led to the U.S. government-backed murder of over 200,000 Japanese citizens, such a dispassionate approach is curious at best, disastrous at worst and comes dangerously close to missing the whole point.
Still, “Oppenheimer” is a film with a lot on its mind, which is more than can be said for many summer blockbusters. And in that regard, it shares a lot in common with “Barbie” — a film that could have been a schlocky piece of brand management that ends up becoming an unexpectedly sharp feminist manifesto.
I’m still forming my thoughts about “Barbie” — mostly because there is a lot going on in the script written by Gerwig and her writing/life partner Noah Baumbach. One doesn’t go into a “Barbie” film expecting the central conflict to be “What if Ken discovered patriarchy?” but that’s exactly where this goes, and I think the film is better for it.
Gerwig’s film has a lot of thoughts about patriarchy, feminism, sexism, corporate greed and the daily struggles of being a woman, and it is all folded into a very funny fish-out-of-water comedy. I’m still trying to decide whether all of it works, but, if nothing else, you have to admire Gerwig’s go-for-broke ambition.
More than anything, I’m just kind of amazed that this is the version of “Barbie” that made it to the big screen. It’s not hard to imagine a much dumber and more regressive take on this property than what ultimately got made.
The success of both Gerwig’s and Nolan’s films shows there is an audience for films that don’t talk down to people and engage with big ideas in between the explosions and punchlines. It remains to be seen if “Barbenheimer” — as many movie nerds have coined this odd little double feature — will have any lasting impact on the movie industry, or will just be a profitable one-time fluke, but I, for one, hope the studios are taking note.
