This holiday season we are gathering together in remembrance of the birth of one man. We meet with hugs and kisses, then gather around tables loaded with food. We laugh sailing down ski slopes (presuming we have snow) and drink chocolate later, our cheeks rosy. We take our Jeeps and horses to the mountains to drag down trees, which we raise in our living rooms and decorate.
All this and much more we do because of that one man – an extraordinary individual by any standards, one who would become known as the living proof of a messianic prophecy made 600 years earlier by the prophet Isaiah. And so, a boy who, in time, would be called the Prince of Peace – was born to Mary in the conquered Roman province of Judea.
In his brief life Jesus traveled widely, finally, in his last few years gathering a small group of men and women around him, preaching to larger and larger crowds, becoming known as an inspired and inspirational speaker. His was very clearly a voice against evil, something seen by the authorities as a threat to their power and the rule of Rome.
That led to his capture and execution. Jesus of Nazareth then faded into relative obscurity, his story known to few and passed along through a rich oral tradition. A hundred years came and went and more. Then, in a miracle of exploding fervor, his teachings began to spread in written form.
His, people came to learn, was the glory of God. Through him, we Christians believe, came the possibility of man for life everlasting.
More, this news spread across the world, catching rides on camels plodding their slow way along the Silk Road, carried back to his homeland by knights and children who would die in the fervor of crusades, spoken on the wind filling sails to the Americas, and spreading along the spine of the Andes. His was one of the great teachings that have settled into the hearts and minds of people in their many millions and, thus, have shaped civilizations through two thousand years of history.
Even the commercialization of this Christmas celebration has served to broadcast the message of Christianity as a religion of love and compassion. Yes, of gift-giving, too. But what may be seen as greed on the one hand has transformed into universalization on the other. Rather than overshadowing the enormous and continuing impact of this man, Jesus, it has ensured that something of his word is known in all parts of the world and among all peoples.
Thus, and gloriously, the Christmas holiday, everywhere, has come to be recognized as a time for peace and love.
For us, as we gather on this Christmas holiday to exchange presents and share fellowship and friendship, whatever our faith or religion, we will remember the life of one extraordinary man, Jesus of Nazareth, the Prince of Peace.
Merry Christmas all.
