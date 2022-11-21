I have said more than once that I was born in the wrong geography.
I think I’m really a California girl at heart.
But more than my being geography-challenged, my husband, Carl, has obviously been born in the wrong century. He gets positively misty this time of year with hunting season when all his pals become cowboys. How he misses those days now that a wheelchair is his horse, and an air-filled cushion is his saddle. Oh, to be a cowboy again.
Carl always had all the requisite tack — genuine leather stuff, though — no fuchsia or neon green bridles for this guy. He has a custom-made “Montana slope Tom Horn” hat with a wind-string. It’s a tall thing; no wonder they were called 10-gallon. That wide brim protects from the sun, and the mini-trench down the crown lets the rain drain right off. No, the wind-string isn’t a “sissy thing”; a cowboy simply doesn’t want to lose his hat in a Wyoming gale.
That’s a real cowboy for you: Practical to a fault.
Carl knows so much about the subject too. He tells me that cowboys really did cuff their pants to hold nails for horseshoeing. They often tucked their pant legs inside their boots to protect their legs from underbrush or twigs. I thought only summer tourists dressed like that.
On many occasions, I’ve noticed that mules have designer-coiffed tails. Carl tells me that in the “old days,” a pair of mules would have their tails trimmed identically. That way, when it was time to gather the team, their caretakers knew which animals belonged together. Evidently, it was not enough to notice that one was brown and the other gray.
When spring comes, our cattle-raising friends have long nights with calving. I wondered aloud why it always seems like the baby calves were born at night. Cowboy Carl reminds me that it’s good ol’ Mother Nature coming into play. Animals in the wild are often born under the cover of darkness to protect them from predators.
As one might expect, my husband’s favorite movies are any western with John Wayne, Randolph Scott, Gary Cooper, Audie Murphy, Jimmy Stewart or Joel McCrea. All have horses and land and mighty struggles. When life gets a little too complicated for his liking, Carl laments, “I wish I lived back then; everything was so much simpler then, even with the struggles.”
And this is from a man who took a fleece-lined toilet seat to hunting camp, whose favorite food is spaghetti and who opens and shuts the garage door from his cellphone. I was never convinced that he’d be much good at truly “roughing it” — permanently, that is.
One of Carl’s best lines is, “And I bet those cowpokes didn’t have to take all this medicine, either.” As a lifelong asthmatic with numerous allergies, Carl takes a variety of medications with several others added after his spinal cord injury 17 years ago — a fall from a horse, no less. As he takes his daily assortment, he’ll often announce, quite indignantly, “I sure don’t know what all those cowboys and pioneers did without all these drugs.”
To which, I reply as matter-of-factly as I can, “They died.”
Maybe the 21st century isn’t so bad after all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.