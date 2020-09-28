To the editor:
Frank and Catherine Middleton have been great additions to our South Fork “neighborhood.” They have embraced the Wyoming lifestyle and are friendly and helpful to their neighbors with gracious hospitality.
We are delighted that Frank is willing to run for the Board of Trustees for Cody Regional Health. He has devoted his professional and personal life to caring for others.
At this point of his career, he could just kick back and relax, but he has a servant’s heart and is willing to lend his experience to our local health community.
Please consider giving your vote to this exceptional candidate.
(s) don & sherrie frame
Cody
