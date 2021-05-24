As husband Carl can attest, life with a handicapped person brings its share of “fits and starts” nearly every day, usually far too many to count.
Some are gut-wrenching. Others are hilarious, but most lie somewhere in between. Today, I’m reminded of one such occasion: the time I left Carl hanging – literally. It was one of those situations that we might say, “We’ll laugh about this later.” But, at the time, it wasn’t funny, not one bit.
It all started with one of my “what were you thinking” moments: I forgot to charge the battery on Carl’s Hoyer lift. This device is a floor hoist affair that moves a patient from bed to wheelchair and back, and it operates on a rechargeable battery.
This is quite the masterful apparatus and allows one person to transfer those who can’t move. I stuff a sling under Carl that has a strap on each of its four corners. Then, we attach each strap to the crossbar, and when he’s secure, he uses the remote control to lift himself.
Yes, he still has to “drive.”
Once he’s totally airborne, I move the Hoyer from under the bed and roll it toward Carl’s power chair where he lowers himself into the chair. We disconnect the sling from the lift, pull it from under him, and Carl’s on his way.
At the time, we had some nice ladies who came to our house every morning to get Carl up and about. On this particular day, they were able to lift him without a hitch. But, when it was time to lower him into the chair, there was no power.
This is the part of the story where I can’t stop the clichés. “Carl was just hanging out.” “They couldn’t lower the boom.” “He was left hanging.” “And he was swingin’.”
Again, I doubt it was funny at the time. My guess is, if I’d been there, (I was at work), my giggling would not have been appreciated by Carl, the nurse’s aides or Carl’s friend Bobby who was called in to assist. After all, I was the one who didn’t plug in the Hoyer.
The machine did have a bright red button marked “emergency.” But, for the life of all those folks, they couldn’t get it to work. Carl’s patience was “hanging by a thread” as he was still “hanging around.” He called me from his perch to find out where to find the operations manual.
Long story short: the manual was of no help. In desperation, one person pushed up against Carl to remove the tension in the straps. Then, one by one, they unhooked the straps, and Carl dropped into his chair, cursing me the whole time, I’m sure.
Later, we called the company and discovered that all they needed to do was use a ballpoint pen to punch in a tiny, nondescript button. Had they done that, Carl would have lowered into his chair and not been so exhausted from “hanging on by a thread.”
Like most things, operating the emergency button was easy once we knew how to use it. Even a dozen or so years later though, I think it’s still too early for Carl to laugh about it.
