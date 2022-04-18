It’s almost time for another off-year election and Park County has its first candidate.
Last Wednesday Sheriff Scott Steward announced that he will not seek election to a fifth term as Park County Sheriff in 2022.
Instead, after a 17-year run as sheriff, he has decided to run for a spot as a Republican candidate for Park County Commissioner in the August primary.
His announcement is the first of this election season, but it won’t be the last – Angie Johnson of Meeteetse threw her hat in the county commission ring over the weekend. We encourage anyone who is interested to run for an office and get involved.
There’s several local spots up for grabs this year including three Park County Commission seats, City Council seats in each of the three wards, the county clerk and, of course, sheriff.
These spots are important. Decisions made on the local level generally have a far more significant impact on our day-to-day lives.
Yes, there will likely be incumbents running for some of the seats, but competition is healthy and allows the best possible candidates to be put forth.
There are other positions, including at the state level, open as well. To see the full list go to parkcounty-wy.gov/county-elections.
If you’re on the fence, you have a few weeks to mull it over. Filing for most spots doesn’t open until May 12.
If you want to be involved, go down to City Hall or the Park County Elections Office and sign up.
For every seat with a primary election, filing ends May 27. For nonpartisan positions like school board, hospital board and the conservation district you have most of the summer to decide.
If you’re interested, we hope to see your name on the ballot this August.
Amber Steinmetz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.