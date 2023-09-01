“It seemed like a good idea at the time.”
With that, I began a February 2017 column in this space—and one just a year ago. My point was, and is, that new products or developments can seem like good ideas, but in time, that’s not always the case.
In the “it bears repeating department,” I mentioned an 1867 New York Times story that elephants were in danger of extinction. Humans used their ivory for all kinds of things including billiard balls. In fact, billiards were so popular that many feared there weren’t enough elephants to provide ivory for the balls! The Times advised that a substitute was imperative.
Then, in the late 1860s, one John Wesley Hyatt created celluloid plastic—derived from cellulose and alcoholized camphor—that became a substitute for the ivory-made billiard balls. Unfortunately, they were flammable.
But it did seem like a good idea at the time.
Today, plastics are pervasive—and far less flammable. Now we use plastic for all kinds of things, including as a substitute for all those paper grocery bags that folks argued used too many trees.
But the tables have turned: The explosion of plastic now has us rethinking paper because it’s renewable. And plastic? According to HistoryofPlastics.com, every piece of plastic ever made that hasn’t been recycled is still around!
On Monday, the Cheyenne City Council narrowly defeated a measure that would have banned plastic grocery bags within the city limits. Store owners said that switching to paper was far more expensive. Proponents pointed to the eternal nature of plastic, and that it isn’t good for the environment.
Another seemingly good idea is wind turbines. While they were once heralded as an incredible alternative energy source, now it appears they’re a danger to birds. Plus, those 116-foot-long blades don’t last forever. Where does one dispose of them? Others complain that turbines detract from the beauty of the landscape.
So, Twin Falls County (Idaho) commissioners just voted unanimously to pause the development of both wind and solar projects. MagicValley.com reported that the commissioners wanted “time to update permitting codes and guidance for wind and solar energy.” One caveat in discussion? Any plans should contain disposal options for the turbine blades.
That solar energy idea seems like a great one, too. Just look at road signs, crosswalks, yard lights and the like with their solar panels to collect energy. Moreover, those who want to power their homes with solar energy can install panels on their roof. Some of the latest roofing products incorporate panels right into the roof itself!
What about many houses, though? Media reports abound about a Scottsbluff, Nebraska, 5.2-megawatt solar farm that was destroyed by hail in June. Evidently, baseball-sized hail with a velocity of 100 – 150 mph shattered the glass panels owned by the Nebraska Public Power District.
First, this wasn’t supposed to happen. Solar panels are meant to be a little tougher than a hailstorm, but maybe not ice baseballs pitched to the ground at 100 mph. Secondly, what to do with all the wreckage? In Nebraska, as in other places, they’ll probably land in a landfill; so far, recycling solar panels hasn’t become the norm.
But, hey, it seemed like a good idea…
