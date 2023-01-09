“Short is the new tall,” I recently read online.
The author, a 5’ tall woman, explained that people once wanted to be tall. Now they want to be short.
Her proof? An assertion that short people are better for the planet, live longer, are healthier and use fewer resources than tall ones. Which might even be true.
In fact, she concluded, the only advantage tall people really enjoy is being able to reach the top shelves without a ladder.
Even so, she continued, life favors the tall. “They get the jobs and the votes,” she said, because most people (not her, obviously) suffer under an illusion that height equates to intelligence and cleverness, experience and reliability.
Wow!
Except for the top shelf thing, I never realized I had all that going for me. Someone should have explained it when I was 8 years old and began to shoot up.
“Just remember,” my Gram did say then (I’m sure she thought that a consolation), “you’ll be able to reach the top shelf and your friends won’t.”
Not consoled, I rose steadily and inexorably to tower above all but one of the boys in my class and put up with the inevitable jokes and casual cruelties.
“How’s the weather up there?”
What could I say to that. “Yeah, but, I can reach the top shelf and you can’t.” Right.
The fact is that reaching the top shelf is not an asset when you’re hoping to have some sort of a social or love life.
I’ve never really understood this part, but the boys – the ones who turned into tall men and who might have suited me perfectly – preferred short women. As far as I can tell, that’s a rule proved only by the occasional exception (and I never met one of those in time).
Worse for the ego, maybe, the men who are attracted to tall women are almost inevitably short. I even married one and totally stopped wearing the high heels that made my legs look great. It was a big sacrifice.
On the other hand, some people may really think tall people are smarter than the average teddy bear. Certainly, some of my teachers did. Notes would come home saying things like, “Pat knows the material but just doesn’t do well on tests.” The fact was that I often didn’t bother studying. But if the teachers wanted to give me higher grades than I deserved, who was I to disabuse them.
So, the short woman who wrote “short is the new tall” might have had a point there. And, statistics do bear out her assertion about votes going to tall people more often than shorter ones ... if you’re male. It’s also true that my clothes require more fabric, and I probably do eat more, and ... .
In short (hoho), that short lady might be right. The world might be better off and tall people might even be happier (if less likely to be president) if we were all the size of our ancestors.
Like that’s going to happen. Face it. What was an anomaly for my generation (my height) is now common. Short, therefore, may be the new tall but only if you’re already at least 5’7”.
