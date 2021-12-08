To the editor:
With the season of giving thanks upon us I’m compelled to share a life-changing event, the aftermath for which I will be eternally thankful.
My daughter and I experienced an auto crash on Nov. 5. I awakened from the roll-overs to a sea of first responders, paramedics, state troopers and firemen operating like a well-oiled machine to extricate us from the wreckage. While ensuring our safety they showed much kindness and compassion. The emergency room team, Dr. Bollinger and P.A. Steven Bischoff did likewise. Even in the follow up by Dr. Harvey, after a long day, we were met with patience and compassion.
How blessed we are to have such a skilled health care system in a small town like Cody. And how blessed we are to have first responders who show such efficiency and compassion. Their kindness was a comfort to us after such a shock.
We are alive and so deeply thankful.
(s) Yvonne schultz &
shelly buffalo calf
Cody
