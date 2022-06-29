Judy Ann Yates was born Jan. 29, 1946, and passed away on June 17, 2022.
Judy was born in Carthage, Mo., to George and Dorra Elliott. Shortly afterward she migrated to California where she met her husband of 55 years.
Gary and Judy were married right out of high school. Judy had a daughter whose name is Lori Yates and a son named Wade Yates. Judy always gave unconditional love to her kids. Judy also had a love for animals; throughout her life she had a variety of dogs from toy poodles to Labrador retrievers. Judy preferred to be in town where she could meet with friends and socialize.
Judy put her family first when they were raising the kids, even living in the country away from town for 10 years because of the family duck hunting business she and Gary had early in their marriage. Later in life she moved to different cities, again for the sake of the family business.
Judy was known for her love of champagne and friendly banter with friends she met in Cody. Judy loved to laugh and wasn’t shy to give you an opinion on what she was thinking about. Judy was very strong; even when she was in pain, she wouldn’t complain about it. Judy had a way of getting things done “her way,” even at the end of her life she did it her way. Judy knew who she was and would be happy to tell you what was on her mind, whether you wanted to hear it or not.
With her loving husband by her side to the very end, Judy left the world with a smile on her face. Judy was a great mother to her kids and a loving wife to Gary, this was one thing that was never in question. Judy will be missed, but will always be in the hearts of her family and friends.
The Yates family invites all who knew Judy Yates to a celebration of life at Brewgards Bar and Grill on July 16 at 1 p.m. We will tell stories and relive all the great things that she did for us. Thanks to everyone who helped Judy live a great life and made her smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.