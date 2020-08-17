Patricia R. Haines, 81, of Cody, died on Aug. 12, 2020.
Patricia was born March 30, 1939, to her parents Walter and Rose Ladd in Oklahoma City.
Patricia married James L. Haines and had three sons James M. Haines, Brian D. Haines and David W. Haines.
Pat is what everyone called her and she had a lot of friends in Cody. She loved to dance to her favorite band Shufflebuggy.
She sold theater tickets downtown at Cody Theatre and worked for Y-Tex for 30 years and she was the activities club director. Fun was had by all at those functions.
Patricia loved the outdoors and Yellowstone Mountain Men Rendezvous with her friends and family. She loved to paint and do other art.
She was preceded in death by her husband and son James M. Haines.
She is survived by her two sons, Brian Haines and David Haines, and her sister Peggy Osheay and grandchildren Justin and Erin.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.